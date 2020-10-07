'Let's speak with same voice'

Boxing ring announcer calls for unity in sport

Boxing ring announcer Sipho Mashego says he is deeply perturbed by recent developments which he said are gradually causing a big rift among Boxing SA licensees and the regulatory body’s office about the direction they must pursue in order to grow the sport.



Mashego said it is common knowledge that BSA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka resigned from his position and Cindy Nkomo was appointed on acting capacity and therefore tasked with charting a path for their beloved sport...