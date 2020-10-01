Scarcity of gyms major concern

Veterans call for indaba on state of boxing in Soweto

The Gauteng Veterans Association (GVA) has decided to take it upon itself to address the worrying state of boxing affairs in Soweto which has only a provincial champion at this juncture.



Public relations officer Jacob “Baby Dush” Mazibuko announced yesterday that they will have a meeting at the Dube Boxing Club on Sunday from 1,30pm. That is where many living and departed old-time greats were trained and that includes former national champion who later became an internationally respected referee and judge Alfred ‘Kid Bassie” Buqwana...