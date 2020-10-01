Pugilist under pressure to retain the Gauteng title
Busakwe carries the hopes of Sowetans
Sentiments are that Khaya “Destroyer” Busakwe must make sure that he retains the Gauteng lightweight title because the 28-year-old lanky boxer from Central Western Jabavu, in Soweto, is the only boxing champion from that township which produced colourful fighters that held titles in all weight divisions for decades until the sport began to decline after 2000.
Busakwe is undeservedly carrying hopes of many Sowetans and it is for all these reasons that the feeling is that he is under pressure. But the truth is that pressure is on his challenger Kabelo Bikitsha from Kagiso. He must win their upcoming 10-rounder at YMCA Hall in Orlando East, Soweto. That is because his No 6 spot in ratings will be on the line...
