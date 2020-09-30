Strict Covid 19 procedure for Golden Gloves tourney
Everybody who will be involved in Golden Gloves boxing tournament, taking place on October 10 at Emperors Palace, has to enter into the bio-bubble at the venue this Sunday.
Tournament coordinator Jeff Ellis said boxers, trainers, managers and the media will be tested for Covid-19 today at the Palace of Dreams. Results are expected on Friday...
