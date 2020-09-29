Trainer describes charge as machine that never stops
Mashitoa revved up for action at The Palace
Lebo Mashitoa is not called “The Machine” just to scare off his opponents. The 23-year-old boxing rookie who is still wet behind the ears is like a mechanical device that uses power to apply force and control movements to perform intended action.
He has fought eight pro boxing matches. He has won seven, and that includes the Gauteng title in September last year after being declared a split points winner over 10 rounds against Keaton Gomes. In total, Mashitoa has boxed 42 rounds. He has a long way to go...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.