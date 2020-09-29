Trainer describes charge as machine that never stops

Mashitoa revved up for action at The Palace

Lebo Mashitoa is not called “The Machine” just to scare off his opponents. The 23-year-old boxing rookie who is still wet behind the ears is like a mechanical device that uses power to apply force and control movements to perform intended action.



He has fought eight pro boxing matches. He has won seven, and that includes the Gauteng title in September last year after being declared a split points winner over 10 rounds against Keaton Gomes. In total, Mashitoa has boxed 42 rounds. He has a long way to go...