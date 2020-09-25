Rodney Berman lauded for pulling off fight fest
Damien Durandt has commended boxing promoter Rodney Berman for putting together a tournament that will take place at Emperors Palace on October 10 despite the current coronavirus challenges.
One of Durandt's charges Brandon Thysse will feature in Berman’s tournament when he challenges WBA Pan African junior-middleweight champion Boyd Allen in the main fight. The fight is the final of the 4@War Series...
