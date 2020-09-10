Light at the end of tunnel for boxing
Professional boxing here finally sees a glimmer of hope and all stakeholders need to do now is stick to suggested health methods of minimising the chances of being infected by Covid-19 that put the sport down for a count of 10 in March.
There has been no action since the national lockdown was implemented in March. Boxers spent their days idling without even going to gyms due to restrictions. That opened big holes in their pockets...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.