Light at the end of tunnel for boxing

Professional boxing here finally sees a glimmer of hope and all stakeholders need to do now is stick to suggested health methods of minimising the chances of being infected by Covid-19 that put the sport down for a count of 10 in March.



There has been no action since the national lockdown was implemented in March. Boxers spent their days idling without even going to gyms due to restrictions. That opened big holes in their pockets...