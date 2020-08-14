Money man Kiviet's work ethic a gift to boxing fraternity





Doctor Muziwakhe Qobose and veteran boxing promoter Obed Molekwa has described departed Shepherd "Mzimba" Kiviet as a chartered accountant par excellence.The orderly and very strict Kiviet, who was born in Orlando East, Soweto, 64 years ago, died early this week after being unwell. Kiviet, Qobose, Molekwa, doctor Peter Ngatane, judge Boycie Mbha, boxing administrators Stanley Sono and Derick Watson, and former boxer Jeff Ellis, served on the successful Gauteng Provincial Boxing Control Commission (GPBCC), which ceased to exist when Ngconde Balfour abolished provincial boxing structures in 2000.Kiviet also served briefly as the CEO of the interim board of the national structure. His business acumen saw him open his own accounting firm in downtown Joburg. The last born in a family of seven (three boys and four girls), amiable Kiviet was based at Glenvista in the south of Johannesburg."He taught us good financial control and that is why our commission never went bankrupt," said Qobose. "All the time when auditors checked our books, they walked away satisfied." Molekwa said: "When all other provincial commissions were insolvent, ours had over a million [rand] in its account and that is through Shepherd's professionalism. "He also helped some boxers to save their money. "Shepherd was a dedicated professional. May his soul rest in eternal peace."Kiviet was IBF representative in SA. He was the supervisor when Vuyani Bungu retained his junior-featherweight title against Ernesto Grey, when Mbulelo Botile defended his bantamweight title against Reynaldo Hurtado, and when IBF mini-flyweight champion Zolani Petelo defeated both Eric Jamila and Juanito Rubillar.Kiviet, a widower, leaves behind nine children.Kiviet's sister Nombuyiselo Nhlapo said the service will take place at the Anglican Church in Orlando from 8am until 9am today before the cortege leaves for Westpark Cemetery where Kiviet will be laid to rest.