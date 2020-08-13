BSA blamed for delaying boss's case

Prominent East London attorney Ntsikelelo Manyisane blames Boxing SA for the delay in reaching finality on the case of alleged sexual harassment against his client, BSA's Gauteng manager, who stands accused of this by a female professional boxer.

The manager was suspended with pay in June last year.

"We were always ready to proceed, but they kept asking for postponements. The delay is their own making," said Manyisane, who revealed that the matter has now been postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

Manyisane - an avid boxing follower who hardly misses action irrespective of where the action takes place - said the matter would have been finalised by now if BSA didn't ask for postponements on various occasions.

The lawyer said there were suggestions from the boxing regulatory body of virtual proceedings which he was against, fearing for the safety of his client.

The Covid-19 lockdown regulations, which included the prohibition of flying and inter-provincial visits, also added to the delay because Manyisane said one of his witnesses is based in the Free State.