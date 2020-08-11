Jackson Sando itching for action

Jackson Sando says he just cannot wait to get back into action and continue in his pursuit for a brighter future as a boxer because that is the reason behind him leaving Malawi to campaign in SA.

Sando says there is not much action back home compared to SA where opportunities are galore. Other Malawians, whose careers are guided here, include Isaac Chilemba, Dennis Mwale and Ellen Simwaka.

Chilemba has had a time of his life under manager Jodi Solomon, whose connections helped him to sign with American heavyweight female promoter Kathy Duva who made it possible for the boxer to be involved in a unification world title championship fight.

Mwale is a hot prospect who remains undefeated in eight fights. Simwaka has already held the WBF International female bantamweight belt.

Sando's career is guided by former professional boxer and now trainer Abram Lubisi. "I want to thank the South African government for giving us the permission to go back to training. That will lead us to fighting and earn some money..." he said yesterday.

Sando's last ring appearance was on March 1 when he was stopped within the distance by Shone van Schalkwyk.

"We must understand that the lockdown was meant to save lives from this coronavirus. We must also do our part. I want to thank people of South Africa who have been supporting me since the first time I fought here."