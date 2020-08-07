Boxing ban hurts female boxers badly
Much as this may sound like a cliche, the truth is that it will take a woman to fully understand and expediently resolve issues that affect other women.
Hunger has engulfed South African professional boxers to such an extent that female fighters cannot buy themselves basic needs such as feminine hygienic products...
