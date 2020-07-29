Moruti Mthalane the favourite for another award

Reigning IBF flyweight world boxing champion Moruti "Baby Face" Mthalane is tipped for the most sought-after boxer of the year award.

Just when one expects him to slow down after being in the fight game for two decades , instead the 38-year-old ring veteran is at his peak.

Boxing promoter Zandile Malinga said: "Moruti is head and shoulders above every single boxer who would have been nominated for that award. He is not just the best because of what he did within the period under review for the awards, but he is a living legend and a role model for future generations.

"We use his successes to instil discipline not only to our boxers but also to our children based on his commitment, dedication, hard work and humility."

Guided by successful trainer Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan, the indomitable pocket-sized warrior from KwaZulu-Natal successfully defended his belt three times last year. He defeated Japanese prospect Masahiro Sakamoto in Macao (TKO 10), seasoned Japanese champion Mayasuki Kuroda (unanimous points over 12 rounds) and former three-weight champion Akira Yaegashi (TKO 9). All these fights took place in Japan.

Mthalane's fights fall within the period under review for Boxing South Africa's 2019 awards. Nominations closed on July 20.