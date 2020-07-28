Thulani Mbenge itching to get back into the ring

Thulani "Evolution" Mbenge says he just cannot wait for August 1 to forcefully embark on a journey to rediscover his missing personality.

"I am so excited to go back to the gym; boxing defines the person that I am," said the former SA, ABU, WBC International and IBO welterweight professional champion boxer.

He says he has been itching to train since March when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the national lockdown due to coronavirus.

Mbenge suffered directly due to the lockdown because his signed, sealed and approved fight against Kuvesa Katembo Madorchee for the ABU title on March 28 was affected.

Mbenge, BSA's 2018 Boxer of the Year, said he comes alive when boxing, adding that there is something special that he cannot put his finger on it about him and the sport.

"It completes me as a person," said Mbenge, who began boxing at an early age growing up in Mdantsane.