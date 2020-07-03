Boxing legend Duran leaves hospital after Covid-19 scare

Panamanian Roberto "Hands of Stone" Duran was released from hospital Thursday after being treated for coronavirus, the six-time boxing world champion announced via social media.

"Today, with the blessing of God, I returned home after battling the Covid-19 virus. It was a World Championship fight," Duran wrote on his Instagram account.

The message included a video showing him leaving the hospital in a wheelchair and wearing a face mask, as medical personnel around him wave small Panamanian flags.

Duran thanked the doctors and nurses who "day after day give the best of themselves, regardless of the risk they take. I may be an ex-World Champion, but you are the true CHAMPIONS OF LIFE," he said.