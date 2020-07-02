Television can lift boxing in SA off the canvas

Boxing's marketing is at an all-time low as the sport's decline in popularity continues.

While there is much gnashing of teeth over this decline, all is not lost. What is required, especially here in SA, are strategies that can be used to arrest the decline and expand the sport's popularity.

Khulile Radu, a Boxing SA board member, said something drastic needs to happen.

"Look, the Covid-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc. It is difficult to tell where will we end up. But even before the national lockdown in March, we were worried about the numbers of fans attending boxing matches," said Radu, a former professional boxer.

He said the presence of national television at live boxing tournaments could bring back the crowds.

"Without television, we are doomed," he said. "Look at football matches on television. Stadiums are full and even those fans who did not make it to stadiums still enjoy watching games live on television."

The presence of television will definitely see an improvement in boxers' purse monies because promoters will get paid broadcasting rights by broadcast houses.