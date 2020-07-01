I've lost a real friend, says Mzi Mnguni on departed Champion

The passing on of 61-year-old veteran boxing promoter Andile "Champion" Bakubaku on Monday night has deeply hurt his friend and former colleague Mzimasi Mnguni.

"I heard about his death and it is so painful," said Mnguni yesterday. "Champion was my friend and he visited me last month."

Mnguni - himself not too well - said he produced most of the world champions with Bakubaku. He assisted trainers "Boy Boy" Mpulampula and Welsh Mnguni at the famous Eyethu Boxing Gym in Mdantsane outside East London, Eastern Cape.

Mnguni said Bakubaku never boxed. "He was into church," he said, explaining why Bakubaku was also referred to as "Bishop".

He had his own church. Bakubaku from King William's Town later became a Boxing SA-registered promoter and traded under Champion and Son Promotion.

Boxing SA Eastern Cape manager Phakamile Jacobs said he was informed telephonically by Eastern Cape Promoters Association chairman Thando Zonke about Bakubaku's passing.