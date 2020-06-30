Why Colin Nathan blocked Mthalane v Martinez match

Call it misdirection if you like but accomplished boxing trainer Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan describes it as a well-calculated business decision.

The man, whose success earned him BSA 2017 and 2018 trainer of the year awards, was referring to his decision to turn down an offer for his charge, IBF flyweight holder Moruti "Baby Face" Mthalane, to face WBC champ Julio Cesar Martinez on August 15.

"August 15 is too soon," reasoned Nathan yesterday.

Government has not yet permitted boxers to resume training since the sport was put on hold in March due to Covid-19.

Even if sports minister Nathi Mthethwa includes boxing on the list of contact sports allowed to resume training, it is unclear if boxers will be allowed to spar against each other, which is a fundamental part of a boxer's training.