Dingaan Thobela's Tiger taming payback for earlier loss

All that Dingaan "The Rose of Soweto" Thobela needed to do was to survive his 12-rounder against Tony "Tiger" Lopez at Sun City on June 26 1993 to claim the WBA lightweight belt the beloved local fighter had been robbed of in their first fight in Sacramento, US, on February 12 the same year.

Their eagerly awaited rematch was aptly named "Judgement Day". Lopez had been done a favour by local judges back home in the US when his unification bout against IBF holder Brian Mitchell was declared a draw on March 15 1991.

They met again in Sacramento on September 13 and this time there was no way that the judges would deny the hard-working South African his victory.

When Lopez had to travel to SA to face Thobela a second time, the pressure this time was on the American to knock Thobela clean out to retain his WBA belt. He fought brilliantly and actually deserved to win on points, only to be given a taste of his own medicine.