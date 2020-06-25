The day Mashaba silenced packed East London venue

Today 15 years ago, a locomotive driver deep in the belly of the earth at a gold mine in Carletonville claimed a bright spotlight for himself in the boxing ring.

On this day in 2005, Thomas "Merciless" Mashaba silenced an overly partisan crowd in the Absa Stadium, East London, by beating celebrated local hero, the legendary Vuyani "The Beast" Bungu.

The rough diamond, whose skills were polished by successful yet undermined trainer Eugene Khanyile, won the IBO featherweight belt from Bungu.

The fight was seen as a mismatch due to Bungu's vast experience, class and quality of opponents the former IBF junior featherweight champion had fought.

Coming to this fight, Mashaba had also held a junior featherweight world title after dethroning Bungu's stablemate Zolani Marali in 2004 to claim the IBO belt.