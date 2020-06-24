Boxing fraternity suffers double blow

In what could be described as a double blow to the already troubled sport of boxing and the general fight public, unheralded and yet successful trainer Makwedinana Matiti and veteran promoter Boy Mnyaka have passed on.

It was confirmed yesterday that Matiti, 51, of Mdantsane and Cape Town-based 63-year old Mnyaka both died on Sunday.

Promoter Ayanda Matiti, Makwedinana's brother, said: "He had a training session and later took a nap to relax. He never woke up. It is not even Covid-19 because he had done his tests and was negative."

Meanwhile, BSA board member Khulile Radu - who conveyed the message about the passing of Mnyaka - had no details regarding his death.

The two departed gentlemen boxed professionally before venturing into their new territories. Makwedinana, who was the SA champion in the amateurs, turned professional in 1990. He fought the likes of Anton Gilmore and Jackie Gunguluza before he quit in 2000 and began training boxers.