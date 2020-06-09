BSA outlines measures to resume sport

But the board, led by chairman Peter Ngatane, has proved after sports minister Nathi Mthethwa spoke life in a dead situation by announcing last week that contact sport will be permitted to return to training that they too want boxing to come back to life.

The board sent CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka to the Eastern Cape last week to visit gyms to place appropriate systems to comply with health and hygiene measures.

The purpose is to enable BSA to provide assurance to Mthethwa that all the boxing training facilities are indeed safe before a written approval from him can be sought that boxing training can now be permitted.

"The inspection of boxing gyms revealed a mixed bag of observations. It

re-emphasised the sharp contrast of economic realities that characterise the broader society of South Africa," said Lejaka yesterday.

"While some of the gyms we inspected were adequately resourced and had strong leadership and sound management systems, others barely had anything in terms of material resources except their strong willpower to survive, produce world champions and thrive.

"The inspection provided an ideal opportunity for BSA to interact with our trainers in the space where they spend at least five days of each week nurturing talent and grooming champions."