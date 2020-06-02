Boxing might return to action soon

"So far the likelihood for permission under level 3 is only in relation to training and definitely for competition since boxing is part of contact sports," he said.

"This means tournaments will most certainly be disallowed under level 3. The compliance inspection is therefore in relation to training facilities and activities.

"From today BSA, through its own personnel, provincial managers and field workers will begin to conduct inspection all professional boxing gyms across the country.

"Guided by details compliance checklist, the inspection will seek to establish each gym's plans and capacity to implement Covid-19 mitigation plans that will ensure that no BSA licensee contracts this pandemic through our training spaces, training facilities or training activities."

He said they had a virtual special board meeting last week and said key issues which were resolved are the national and provincial relief fund.

"There are 12 other applicants (five trainers and seven boxers) who were not approved but were allowed to appeal. BSA assisted them and we currently awaiting the outcome."

He said the current licenses of 2019/2020 have been extended until further directives are issued.