Baby steps may save SA boxing, Loyiso Mtya says
While the boxing fraternity is waiting anxiously for the day when it is announced that all sports can resume, the million-dollar question for Loyiso Mtya is how boxing authorities in SA will handle the fight game going forward.
Mtya, a former professional boxer, trainer, manager, promoter, commentator and acting chief executive of Boxing SA, said consistent testing should be the determining factor.
"Somehow, there has to be some form of education taking place to teach people in boxing how to do testing so that it is done after each training session because managing the social distance between boxers and trainers will be difficult," he said yesterday.
Mtya used the example of a contagious sicknesses like flu.
"You walk out of the gym free from everything. You jump into a taxi going home and it is transmitted to you right there. You don't talk and you bring it to the gym the next day. Unintentionally you spread it to other people," he warned.
"But if testing will be done after each training session, that flu will be detected and that boxer will be told to stay at home and self-quarantine."
Mtya said boxing will never be the same after Covid-19 and he feels that a development programme like the Baby Champs could be the way to go after the pandemic.
"It can be done three-fold, [involving] boxers with no more than four fights, others [with] not more than 10 fights and also those with 10 or more fights," said Mtya, who worked wonders with that programme when he was Boxing SA's director of operations.
