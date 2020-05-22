Baby steps may save SA boxing, Loyiso Mtya says

Mtya used the example of a contagious sicknesses like flu.

"You walk out of the gym free from everything. You jump into a taxi going home and it is transmitted to you right there. You don't talk and you bring it to the gym the next day. Unintentionally you spread it to other people," he warned.

"But if testing will be done after each training session, that flu will be detected and that boxer will be told to stay at home and self-quarantine."

Mtya said boxing will never be the same after Covid-19 and he feels that a development programme like the Baby Champs could be the way to go after the pandemic.

"It can be done three-fold, [involving] boxers with no more than four fights, others [with] not more than 10 fights and also those with 10 or more fights," said Mtya, who worked wonders with that programme when he was Boxing SA's director of operations.