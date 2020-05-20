Tyson Fury aims to stay on top of his game for long

London - Tyson Fury has set his sights on emulating Wladimir Klitschko's sustained dominance as the British fighter warned he can remain a world champion until he retires.

Klitschko was the undisputed world champion for over four years until Fury earned a shock win against the Ukrainian in 2015.

Fury was unable to defend those titles amid mental health problems, but he has bounced back impressively.

The 31-year-old wants to stay at the top after regaining his WBC heavyweight belt in February with an emphatic win over Deontay Wilder, who he is due to face again once the coronavirus is subdued.

"I've won every single belt in boxing. From the English title to becoming the undisputed heavyweight champ of the world. All done, all finished. Considered the best, done," Fury told Sky Sports.