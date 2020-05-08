How setbacks made Nokwanda Mbatha promoter

Frustrated amateur boxer Nokwanda Mbatha went to a gym to pursue a career as a fighter and the next thing she was promoting professional boxing.

The youngster from Esikhawini in KwaZulu- Natal, who became a boxing promoter by default, operates under the banner of Tono Promotions.

Mbatha's love for the noble art of boxing was fuelled by her uncle and his friends from Imilonji Kantu, a choral music society, way back, she says.

"They would come to our house in Krugersdorp for a braai and watch boxing later," says Mbatha whose maiden tourney took place in 2018.

"From that early age I knew that boxing was a big deal. But it took me many years to get involved.

"I started as a student of Muai Thai, a combat sport of Thailand origins, which uses stand-up striking along with various clinching techniques.

"I [later started] working for an insurance company [and] travelled a lot. I struggled to get Muai Thai gyms in places I travelled to and that led me to boxing."

When her sister died in 2015, Mbatha decide to move back home to Esikhawini, in Richards Bay, to find comfort for her loss.

"I then found a boxing gym. I can't remember the exact number of amateur fights I had but I had one loss," she chuckles. I started to hear a lot about Tholumusa Ngema. One day he came over and I was intrigued to see him.