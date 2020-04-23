Exciting prospect Joshua Studdard changes division

Boxing prospect Joshua "TKO" Studdard is moving up the weight divisions from bantamweight to either junior featherweight or featherweight due to endless struggles he has had in making the officially required weight limit.

The 28-year-old qualified paramedic from Sophiatown also flagged the long-term danger of cutting down too much weight before a fight.

"Reducing too much weight is not good for my health and also other boxers in my situation. I'm much older than I was when I started as a flyweight fighter.

"I've been forcing to cut down weight in order to stay in the bantamweight weight division," he said.

Regarding losing weight, he said he was warned medically that this exercise catches up with you and it affects the brain later on in life.