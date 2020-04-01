I never tire of beating Wilder - Fury

London - Tyson Fury says he will never tire of beating Deontay Wilder in anticipation of his third fight against the American heavyweight, even though his potential all-British showdown with Anthony Joshua is on hold for now.

Following a controversial draw in December 2018, Fury overpowered Wilder in Las Vegas in February, beating him in seven rounds.

Wilder has activated the rematch clause in his contract, delaying the possibility of a hugely anticipated unification bout between WBC champion Fury and Anthony Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO titles.

It is now hoped Fury and Wilder will meet for a third bout later this year after the original date of July 18 was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'll be obliged to give him a bit more," Fury told the Good Morning Britain television programme yesterday.

"You never tire of beating Deontay Wilder. It's one of those things you take great pride in doing.