Harry Simon Junior 'not as good as dad'

By Bongani Magasela - 12 March 2020 - 09:36
Micheal Mokoena, left, and Jabulani Makhense during the WBA Pan African junior-welterweight title fight at Emperors Palace on June 8 last year. / Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Sebastiaan Rothmann has huge respect for Harry Simon Junior, the son of former WBO junior-middleweight and middleweight champion Harry Simon from Namibia.

But Rothmann does not think the 23-year-old hot prospect is as a good as his father, who retired undefeated in 31 fights in 2018.

Rothmann trains IBF Continental Africa and WBA Pan African junior-welterweight champion Jabulani Makhense whose belts will be on the line against Simon Junior on
Saturday night next weekend.

Their fight - one of the four bouts to be organised by Golden Gloves - will take place at Emperors Palace where Makhense has won all his nine fights. Simon Junior is also undefeated in 11 fights, with nine knockouts.

"He has nine knockouts and you have to respect his power," said Rothmann, who warned his fighters to "respect the opponent's power but not fear it".

"To dominate this guy, you can't slug it out [if you] have boxing skills, which Jabulani has. We've worked on many new things because if I don't learn further Jabulani is gonna get beaten. I've got to keep Jabulani thinking.

"We are going up against a big puncher. I don't think he is as good as his dad but even if he is we are going in there with the mindset of fighting Errol Spence Junior."

Spence Junior is the enormously talented and hard- hitting American who holds the WBC and IBF welterweight belts.

"We will defend our titles successfully," promised Rothmann, whose charge would only say: "I strive to be the best and we will see next week who is the best."

