Harry Simon Junior 'not as good as dad'

Sebastiaan Rothmann has huge respect for Harry Simon Junior, the son of former WBO junior-middleweight and middleweight champion Harry Simon from Namibia.

But Rothmann does not think the 23-year-old hot prospect is as a good as his father, who retired undefeated in 31 fights in 2018.

Rothmann trains IBF Continental Africa and WBA Pan African junior-welterweight champion Jabulani Makhense whose belts will be on the line against Simon Junior on

Saturday night next weekend.

Their fight - one of the four bouts to be organised by Golden Gloves - will take place at Emperors Palace where Makhense has won all his nine fights. Simon Junior is also undefeated in 11 fights, with nine knockouts.