'Mbenge is just an average boxer'

While the local fight public still see a bright future in Thulani Mbenge who is on a comeback trail since losing the IBO welterweight boxing belt last year, Congolese boxing manager Patrick Bonyeme disagrees with the general feeling.

He says the former SA, ABU, WBC International and IBO welterweight boxing champion is overrated.

"My boxer Kuvesa Mardochee Kuvesa Katembo will expose Mbenge for who he is when they meet for the ABU title on March 28," he said.

Their fight will headline a TLB Promotions bill at Riera Resort in Vereeniging, Vaal. "We know his strengths and weaknesses; we sparred against him some time back and his trainer Sean Smith knows what happened in those sessions, there is nothing special about Thulani," added Bonyeme.