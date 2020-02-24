Malindi predicts fall of an 'Angel'

Lwandile "Angel" Sityatha has been warned that his good run of being undefeated since 2013 will come to a screeching halt when the former IBO junior bantam and bantamweight champion challenges for the South African bantamweight belt on March 8.

The warning came from the intrepid reigning domestic bantamweight champion, Ronald Malindi, in his third defence of his title at Orient Theatre against the experienced Mdantsane fighter.

Sityatha has not lost a fight since 2013 when he failed to defend the SA flyweight belt against Mzuvukile Magwaca.

"He has arrived at Park Station where all trains stop," said the Johannesburg- based champion, undefeated after 17 fights.

"I rule the bantamweight division with an iron fist, and nothing goes past me," said Malindi, who goes by the nickname, "King". He is trained by Bernie Pailman.

Sityatha previously held the WBA Pan African, WBF, IBO junior bantamweight and WBO International bantamweight belts.

Added Malindi: "I don't undermine Lwandile; he's strong and he's a good boxer, but like all the trains, he has reached Park station. Stopping is not negotiated. It's a must."