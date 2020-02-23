Boxing

Tyson Fury batters champion Deontay Wilder in TKO triumph in WBC heavyweight title rematch

By AFP - 23 February 2020 - 09:36
Tyson Fury celebrates after winning against Deontay Wilder in the fight for the WBC and the lineal heavyweight titles at the Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand, Las Vegas, United States
Image: REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Tyson Fury dominated Deontay Wilder on the way to a seventh-round technical knockout, seizing the World Boxing Council heavyweight title as he handed the American his first defeat on Sunday morning (South African time).

Fourteen months after their dramatic split-decision draw, Britain’s Fury battered the American champion — who had blood streaming from his left ear and leaking from his mouth when referee Kenny Bayless called a halt.

Fury had dropped Wilder in the third and fifth rounds and was landing blows at will — his corner finally throwing in the towel and Bayless stopping it at 1:39 of the round. 

