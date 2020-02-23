Tyson Fury batters champion Deontay Wilder in TKO triumph in WBC heavyweight title rematch
Tyson Fury dominated Deontay Wilder on the way to a seventh-round technical knockout, seizing the World Boxing Council heavyweight title as he handed the American his first defeat on Sunday morning (South African time).
Fourteen months after their dramatic split-decision draw, Britain’s Fury battered the American champion — who had blood streaming from his left ear and leaking from his mouth when referee Kenny Bayless called a halt.
Fury had dropped Wilder in the third and fifth rounds and was landing blows at will — his corner finally throwing in the towel and Bayless stopping it at 1:39 of the round.
