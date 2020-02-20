Boxing SA's move to lure female promoters to the sport paying off

Boxing SA's attempts to encourage women entrepreneurs to join the sport is proving to be beneficial to those who were awaiting a chance of staging and promoting fights.

For the first time in the history of professional boxing, SA boasts 12 female promoters. For many years there had been only one female promoter, Glady Tsenene, who was also the first black woman to get a promoter's licence.

She was followed by Mbali Zantsi of Showtime Promotion, a stable that unearthed the likes of Noni Tenge and Unathi Myekeni, who went on to win multiple world titles.

Today, BSA has Sonja Fernandes, Promise Moyo, Sbongile Matiti, Shereen Hunter, Zandile Malinga, Nokwanda Mbatha, Joyce Kungwane, Marianna Toweel, Mashudu Nekokwani, Janie Hebler and Boniswa Lamani as licensed promoters.

The women have been conducting their business diligently.