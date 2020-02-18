Loss should inspire Thulani Mbenge

A loss in boxing does not define who a boxer is and neither should it be seen as the end of the road.

Instead any boxer must know that age is their natural opponent. A study has shown that until the age of 30, the body is on the upswing, building itself, getting stronger and stronger.

Thulani Mbenge should use those findings as a motivation. The 28-year-old fighter has not been his bubbly self since he tasted defeat in July.

He had previously won the ABU, WBC International, SA and IBO welterweight belts since turning professional in 2015 and was undefeated after 15 fights.