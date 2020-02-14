WBC to reduce regional title fights to 10 rounds

WBC regional title fights could be reduced to 10 rounds - president of the Mexico-based sanctioning body's medical committee has made this recommendation.

It is reported that the medical committee voted unanimously to reducing all WBC affiliated regional championship fights from 12 to 10 rounds. Only world championship and silver title fights will be authorised for 12 rounds.

The committee is said to further recommended to have eight round fights for regional championships which include fighters with a lower experience profile.

"Boxing is a contact sport and can be dangerous when not taking full care of all measures, which over the years have been implemented to maximise the protection of fighters," the committee is quoted as saying by fightnews.com.

The most important rule in boxing history was to reduce world championship fights from 15 to 12 rounds in 1983.