Tragedy strikes grieving family twice as Peter Mathebula's wife dies on the eve of his funeral

Tragedy has struck the grieving Mathebula family twice in a space of a week after the wife of the late Peter Mathebula died two days before her husband's funeral.

Emma Gabaitsiwe Mathebula died aged 65 in the early hours of Thursday morning. It is not clear what led to her death‚ which was described as “sudden.”

Emma died on a day when her family and relatives were to celebrate the life of her late husband Peter in a memorial service that was meant to take place on Thursday.

Nicknamed “Terror”‚ Mathebula made history when he beat Tae Kim Shik in the US in 1980 to become the first black South African man to win a world boxing title.