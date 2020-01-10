'We had a successful 20l9', Lebo Mahoko says

The excitement of dreams coming true is beyond any description of words.

This brainy quote was coined by Lailah Gifty Akita, Ghanaian founder of Smart Youth Volunteers Foundation, which serves the needs of children and young people between the ages of six and 25.

Her masterly choice of words when she concocted this famous quote has left boxing promoter Lebo Mahoko with no choice but to use it when paying tribute to the past year, which he described as "fruitful" for his Dream Team Promotion.

"We dream big, win big and my excitement of dreams coming true is beyond any description," said the Bloemfontein-based Mahoko, who was referring to his establishment's success last year.

His stable produced two South African champions in Nkululeko "Bulldog" Mhlongo and Tebogo Dladla.