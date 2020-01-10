'We had a successful 20l9', Lebo Mahoko says
The excitement of dreams coming true is beyond any description of words.
This brainy quote was coined by Lailah Gifty Akita, Ghanaian founder of Smart Youth Volunteers Foundation, which serves the needs of children and young people between the ages of six and 25.
Her masterly choice of words when she concocted this famous quote has left boxing promoter Lebo Mahoko with no choice but to use it when paying tribute to the past year, which he described as "fruitful" for his Dream Team Promotion.
"We dream big, win big and my excitement of dreams coming true is beyond any description," said the Bloemfontein-based Mahoko, who was referring to his establishment's success last year.
His stable produced two South African champions in Nkululeko "Bulldog" Mhlongo and Tebogo Dladla.
Mhlongo won the middleweight belt with a fourth-round stoppage of defending champion Walter Dlamini in Pretoria last October.
The stylish fighter, who is trained by Vusi Mtolo, had relinquished the SA junior middleweight strap due to lack of challengers in that weight class. Mhlongo had ruled the division with an iron fist since 2011.
Meanwhile, Mahoko's newcomer Dladla captured the national junior middleweight belt with a second-round stoppage of Khensamahosi Makondo in Mahoko's tournament at Intabazwe Community Centre in Harrismith on December 16.
That was Dladla's fifth short-route win in six victories. The newly crowned SA champion is trained by unheralded George Khosi.
Said Mahoko: "2019 was our successful year. Nkululeko virtually ended the career of 39-year-old Dlamini in their eagerly awaited fight in October.
"A lot had been said and actually Dlamini had promised to prove that winning the title in 46 seconds from Wade Groth was no fluke, but Mhlongo's skill, accuracy and compelling power was just too much for Walter.
"Tebogo then sealed the year in style by coming back from a knockdown to show what he is really made of."
