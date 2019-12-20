Mthalane in pantheon of boxing greats

Whatever happens to Moruti "Baby Face" Mthalane in the third defence of his IBF flyweight belt in Japan on Monday will not displace his name in the history books as SA's greatest flyweight of all time.

One would argue that Jacob "Baby Jake" Matlala - the shortest boxing world champion ever - was the man.

But Matlala fought in two weight categories - the junior fly and flyweights. He won the WBO belt in the flyweight class and the WBO and WBU in the junior flyweight divisions.

So, it is not easy to tell where exactly he stamped his authority whereas Mthalane has boxed for 19 years as a flyweight fighter, where he has held the IBF and IBO belts.

The ferocious puncher, who is known for his relentless attack, will face former WBA mini flyweight, IBF junior flyweight and WBC flyweight Japanese champion Akira Yaegashi in Yokohama on Monday.