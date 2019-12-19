SA champ Simon Dladla's star keeps on rising

If boxing champions are like volcanos that erupt ever so often, then surely Simon Dladla is that champion.

Having won the Gauteng junior middleweight title in only his fourth fight against Linda Ntshingila in June, Dladla captured the SA title on Monday afternoon.

He knocked out Khensamahosi Makondo in the second round. That was Dladla's fifth short-route win in six victories while Makondo, from the Alan Toweel Junior Gym, suffered his fourth stoppage in four losses against six wins.

Dladla is a newcomer from Bohlokong, Bethlehem, in the Free State. He is trained in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, by unheralded George Khosi.