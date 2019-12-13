Message of clean living hits home
Lebo Mahoko explained yesterday that it was the concerted effort between him and the Maluti-a-Phofung local municipality to inculcate a culture of clean living, especially among the youth of Intabazwe, that made them take his tournament there.
Intabazwe is perched on a hilltop a few kilometres away from Harrismith.
The tournament - headlined by the 12-rounder for the vacant SA junior-
middleweight title between Simon Dladla and Khensamahosi Makondo - will take place at Intabazwe Community Centre on Monday evening.
"Intabazwe is one of the areas that is affected badly in terms of socio-economic [issues], hence we decided to take it there," explained Mahoko, who has added a
10- rounder for the Free State lightweight title between Tello "King Razor" Dithebe and Anthony "Pitbull" Molisane.
Dithebe, from Kronstad, is a former WBF Intercontinental featherweight and IBF Continental featherweight champion while Moloisane, from Bloemfontein, is yet to win a title.
"Tello will make his debut at lightweights, so I expect fireworks," said Mahoko, who is convinced that Zolile Miya from Soweto and Tisetso Modisadise from the North West will thrill fans with their abilities.
"People must not blink, [for they will miss action]. But Miya blows hot and cold while Modisadise is a newcomer with a heart of a lion. I also have Jackson Kaptein, a newcomer from Freedom Square in Bloemfontein, in the programme against Lucky Makhubela."
Makhubela is a journeyman from Mpumalanga. "I also have Vuyani Kosana from Bloemfontein against Charles Ondieke from Congo," he said, adding that entrance will be free and action will begin at 5pm.
