Message of clean living hits home

Lebo Mahoko explained yesterday that it was the concerted effort between him and the Maluti-a-Phofung local municipality to inculcate a culture of clean living, especially among the youth of Intabazwe, that made them take his tournament there.

Intabazwe is perched on a hilltop a few kilometres away from Harrismith.

The tournament - headlined by the 12-rounder for the vacant SA junior-

middleweight title between Simon Dladla and Khensamahosi Makondo - will take place at Intabazwe Community Centre on Monday evening.

"Intabazwe is one of the areas that is affected badly in terms of socio-economic [issues], hence we decided to take it there," explained Mahoko, who has added a

10- rounder for the Free State lightweight title between Tello "King Razor" Dithebe and Anthony "Pitbull" Molisane.