Bongani 'Wonderboy' Mahlangu eyes title

Bongani "Wonderboy" Mahlangu says George Foreman was 45 years young when he became a world heavyweight champion after knocking out defending WBA champion Michael Moorer with a 10th-round knockout on November 5 in 1994.

The dexterous former SA junior featherweight champion said this yesterday when he warned that he would also prove that age is nothing but a number when he is crowned the WBF junior lightweight champion tomorrow night after dethroning defending champion Patrick Kinigamazi.

Their fight will take place in Switzerland where the champion from Rwanda is based.

Mahlangu is a 40-year-old fighter who switches from left to right-hand stance. A former IBF International champion from Boipatong in the Vaal, Mahlangu represented SA at the 2004 Olympics in Greece. He turned pro two years later and has 22 wins with seven losses.

"I am here in a two-pronged mission that is to prove to promoters, especially back at home, that age is nothing but a number, and also to win a world title in my very first attempt," he said yesterday.