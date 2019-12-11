Bongani 'Wonderboy' Mahlangu eyes title
Bongani "Wonderboy" Mahlangu says George Foreman was 45 years young when he became a world heavyweight champion after knocking out defending WBA champion Michael Moorer with a 10th-round knockout on November 5 in 1994.
The dexterous former SA junior featherweight champion said this yesterday when he warned that he would also prove that age is nothing but a number when he is crowned the WBF junior lightweight champion tomorrow night after dethroning defending champion Patrick Kinigamazi.
Their fight will take place in Switzerland where the champion from Rwanda is based.
Mahlangu is a 40-year-old fighter who switches from left to right-hand stance. A former IBF International champion from Boipatong in the Vaal, Mahlangu represented SA at the 2004 Olympics in Greece. He turned pro two years later and has 22 wins with seven losses.
"I am here in a two-pronged mission that is to prove to promoters, especially back at home, that age is nothing but a number, and also to win a world title in my very first attempt," he said yesterday.
"My heart and chest are just like the engine and gearbox of a new car - you turn the key on and it gives the kick right there.
"I hope that after I win this title, promoters at home will begin to look at our abilities as a fighter and forget about our age and losses because that could be misleading too."
Mahlangu, who is trained by his brother Sandile Mahlangu, said most of his losses were away from home.
"I've never been knocked out; everything is well, no health issues. I am just waiting to be crowned," said Mahlangu who will face the 36-year-old champion who has 32 wins from 33 fights.
The former ABU lightweight champion will bid for the fourth defence of the belt he won in 2017.
Kinigamazi, who has been a pro boxer since 2006, has fought most of his fights in his adopted country where he made his professional debut in 2006.
Cape Town-based WBF president Howard Goldberg, whose boxing body gives opportunities to SA male and female fighters, will be fight supervisor.
