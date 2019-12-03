Tete vows: I'll be back

Zolani "Last Born" Tete has dismissed rumours of having weight problems ahead of his third round stoppage by John Riel Casimero at the weekend.

The Filipino ended Tete's reign as the WBO bantamweight champion in the UK on Saturday.

"I find that rumour very unfortunate because I was already within the weight

limit even before we jetted off a week before the fight," said Tete on his arrival at OR

Tambo International Airport yesterday.

"I didn't train on the first day we arrived and that should tell you a lot. I even had two

yoghurts three hours before the weigh-in, so, really I don't know where this weight problem thing comes from."

The former WBF flyweight and IBF junior bantamweight champion acknowledged that the stoppage loss to Casimero was bad, but certainly not his worst.

"The guy was just lucky," said 31-year-old Tete whose first stoppage was to Moruti Mthalane in 2010.

"The loss to Casimero motivates me to bounce back even stronger than before. Look, I ducked too low and also went straight to where he had thrown the punch. He caught me and congratulations to him, but I doubt that he aimed that punch. I think he was surprised. I was beginning to get my rhythm."

Tete had not fought for over a year due to an injury on his shoulder.