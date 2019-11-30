I'm the more skilled boxer, says Ruiz ahead of Anthony Joshua rematch

World heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr said he was the more skilled fighter and Briton Anthony Joshua will have to rethink his strategy in their Dec. 7 title rematch.

Mexican-American Ruiz produced one of boxing's biggest upsets when he dethroned the previously undefeated world champion Joshua with a seventh-round stoppage at New York's Madison Square Garden in June.

Their second WBA, IBF and WBO title showdown - dubbed the 'Clash on the Dunes' - takes place in Saudi Arabia after former Olympic champion Joshua triggered a rematch clause and Ruiz said the fans can expect "fireworks" when they slug it out again.

"He's going to try to make adjustments. I don't know if he wants to exchange punches, but I'd love for him to do that because I'm the more skilled boxer," Ruiz said in an interview published on Saturday by The Telegraph.

"He'll try to box me round and use his jab. But for how long? How long can he keep me away from hunting him down? That's what we've been working on most of all right now, heading into the fight.