Boxing big winner in Matiti-Ntutu war

The deep-rooted political rivalry between East London- based ANC bigwigs Ayanda Matiti and Thembalethu Ntutu has imperceptibly turned them into undisputed champions in the promotion of boxing in their province.

Both have won BSA's promoter of the year awards - Matiti in 2017 and Ntutu the following year - and they have impressed the New York- based IBF in that it also honoured them with accolades.

The rivalry between Matiti and Ntutu as promoters is such that it encourages them to outdo each other in terms of quality and number of tournaments.

This could set the stage for an interesting photo finish, or dead-heat, come BSA's annual awards early next year.

Matiti and Ntutu will seal what has been yet another good year for boxing in their province next month.

Matiti, who has been around longer than Ntutu, trades under the banner of Xaba Promotions and Events.