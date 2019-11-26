Pressure is on Makondo to win

Sikho Nqothole and Bangile Nyangani have paved the way for Nkhensahosi Makondo to win the SA junior middleweight vacant title on December 13 by capturing the IBO Africa and WBA Pan African titles at the weekend.

Nqothole, Nyangani and Makondo are stable mates at the gym of trainer Alan Toweel Jr in Linden, Joburg.

Nqothole stopped James Kibanzange in the second round to claim the IBO African bantamweight strap while Nyangani did the same to Selemani Bangaiza in the same round for the vacant WBA Pan African mini flyweight belt.

Nqothole improved to nine knockouts in 13 wins against two losses while Nyangani's record now reads 10 wins, six knockouts, against a loss.

Their fights took place in Mthatha on Saturday.