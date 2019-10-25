Mokoena v Mvula rematch on the cards

The boxing world wants to see the second instalment to the Jabulani Makhense versus Michael Mokoena series due to its competitive closeness, but it will instead get the Mokoena-Siphosethu Mvula rematch.

This one is going to happen whether we like it or not, unless neither of the fighters are interested in the SA lightweight title where they are rated-highly.

The domestic championship belt remained vacant two months ago after holder Ayanda Nkosi won the WBF strap at the Portuguese Hall on September 28.

According to BSA's September ratings, Mvula is rated No 1, a spot above Mokoena.

Mvula from Duncan Village near East London boasts points win over the Johannesburg-based Mokoena.

Mvula defeated Mokoena on points for the vacant IBF African title at Orient Theatre in September.

There is also a possibility for an all Eastern Cape showdown for the vacant South African featherweight belt between Aphiwe Masengwane and Mfusi Maxhayi if it is true that the camp of Lerato Dlamini is not interested in the domestic title.

Dlamini holds the WBC Silver belt and rumours are his management wants him to focus on the international scene.

That leaves the opening for No 2 contender Masengwane and the third-rated Maxhayi.

Masengwane is trained by Njekanye while Harry Ramogoadi hones the skills of Maxhayi.