Boxing their way to uhuru

October 19 1977 is known as Black Wednesday. On this historic day a vast range of political and cultural organisations were shut down and their entire operations brought to a screeching halt.

During this interregnum the popularity of the sport of boxing paradoxically grew by leaps and bounds. What inspired this phenomenal growth and how has the sport developed since then?

Long before the outbreak of the 1976 national holocaust boxers were part and parcel of the countrywide student movement. In the Eastern Cape many school boxing clubs existed side by side with local boxing clubs.

In Soweto, Theo Mthembu's Dube Boys Club was a home and haven of student activists, notably Ben "TNT" Lekalake.