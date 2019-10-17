Middleweight champs' warning

No one, not even Nkululeko Mhlongo who is touted as the enormously talented fighter of this era, will take the SA middleweight belt away from Walter Dlamini.

The defending champion issued the warning ahead of his defence against Mhlongo at Time Square in Pretoria on Sunday. Their eagerly awaited 12-rounder - Dlamini's first defence of the domestic

title he won in 46 seconds in December - will headline the Battle of the Warriors five-bout card of promoter Janie Hebler.

"Any contender, including Nkululeko, in the middleweight division who wishes to be the SA champion will only get to become one after I have relinquished it. Not when I am still holding it," warned Dlamini yesterday.

"If Nkululeko thinks he's going to take it away from me on Sunday, then he better wake up because clearly he's having a bad dream. I will fight until the bitter end."