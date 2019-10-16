Moruti Mthalane fancies Tete in bout of his victims

Nominee for the sportsman of the year award and IBF flyweight boxing champion Moruti "Baby Face" Mthalane says compatriot, Zolani "Last Born" Tete, should use his reach and height to his advantage when he defends his WBO bantamweight belt against Filipino John Riel Casimero.

The fight, Zolani's third defence of the belt, will take place on November 30 in London. Casimero is the interim WBO champion.

Mthalane, who flattened Tete in round five for the IBF flyweight title in 2011, is rooting for Tete to win. He says the hard hitting left-handed Tete has all the weapons to defeat Casimero.