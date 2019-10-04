Vuyani 'The Beast' Bungu declines to take glory for US honour

Accomplished retired world boxing champion Vuyani "The Beast" Bungu has modestly refused to take glory for his nomination to the International Hall of Fame.

The induction takes place annually in Canastota, New York, in the US. Next year's ceremony will be held in June.

Members of the Boxing Writers Association of America and international panel of boxing historians cast votes.

The 52-year-old Bungu remains the only local boxer to have defended his world title 13 times. He reigned supreme as the IBF junior featherweight champion from 1994 until 1999.

Bungu says his former promoter, Rodney Berman, told him about the nomination on Tuesday.

"I was excited," he said, adding that credit must go to Berman, trainer Mzimasi Mnguni, the media and all those people who used to attend his fights at the Carousel in Hammanskraal, where he dethroned American Kennedy McKinney on August 20 1994. "Rodney promoted me, Bra Mzi trained and managed me.