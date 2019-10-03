The Beast Bungu to get US honour

Former IBF junior featherweight champion Vuyani "The Beast" Bungu has been nominated for induction to the International Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York, promoter Rodney Berman has confirmed.

Berman was in charge of the illustrious career of Bungu, who went on to defend his IBF belt 13 times, which is a record yet to be broken by an African world champion.

Bungu vacated the title to challenge Naseem "Prince" Hamed for the WBO featherweight belt - a fight he lost.

Berman said: "I'm over the moon, especially after having fought for this for so many years. I called him (Bungu) last night and he is so excited. Once you are nominated, it is a foregone conclusion that you will be inducted."

Bungu is nominated alongside old-time greats such as Bernard "B-Hop" Hopkins, Carl Froch and Berman's former boxer Shane "Sugar" Mosley - the American who ended Phillip Holiday's reign as IBF lightweight champion.

Bungu will be the second local ex-boxer to be inducted - the first being former undefeated WBA and IBF lightweight champion Brian "The Road Warrior" Mitchell, who was inducted in 2009.

Berman, who also promoted Mitchell, further announced that trainer Peter Smith, a former heavyweight pro-boxer, has been appointed to hone the skills of Derek Chisora.

The Zimbabwean/British boxer - a former Commonwealth, WBA and WBO Intercontinental heavyweight champion - will fight Joseph Parker at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, England, on October 26. Smith, who trains reigning IBO cruiserweight champion Kevin Lerena, was nominated for BSA's 2018 Trainer of the Year award but lost to Colin Nathan.